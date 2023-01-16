Councillors are soon expected to approve the Chichester Local Plan 2021-39 for a six-week consultation.

Meetings of the cabinet and special full council are scheduled for next week (January 23/24) where the proposed plan will be discussed.

If approved, it will be put out to consultation from February 3 to March 17 under Regulation 19 of the Town and Country Planning Regulations.

The purpose of the Regulation 19 consultation is to allow representations to be made on the amendments to the Local Plan before it is examined by a planning inspector.

Chichester's Local Plan is due to be debated by the district council

The Plan, which lays out the framework for future development in the area – not including the South Downs National Park – was due to be reviewed and adopted in July 2020 but has been delayed three times.

It includes a housing target of at least 10,350 dwellings to be built by 2039, 8,712 along the east-west corridor, 963 on the Manhood Peninsula and 679 in the north of the district.

