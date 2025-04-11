Cllr Alison Cornell: West of Ifield housing - make sure you know what's being proposed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I know that many people in Ifield and Langley Green are concerned about the potential impact of proposals from Horsham District Council and Homes England to build over 3,000 new houses on land bordering the West of Ifield. As the local County Councillor, I hear those concerns on a regular basis. One of the biggest concerns is roads and congestion.

For some time now I have been pressing the case to ensure the voice and concerns of those residents who will be most impacted, are heard. That is the residents of Ifield and Langley Green.

This is not about just saying no, I know how much housing is needed, but where that need is met, what infrastructure is provided, the type of housing and how it impacts existing residents, are all be critical factors to its success.

I am not a NIMBY, I am against NIMBYs, but I am in favour of better strategic planning. Our neighbouring authorities are literally surrounding Crawley with housing built or planned right up to our borders. Whether it’s Pease Pottage to the south, out past Crabbet Park to the east or these plans adjacent to Ifield in the west, all these developments impact Crawley and its residents, yet those residents have no democratic say.

Crawley is a well-planned, post war new town, people here understand the importance of good infrastructure planning. I do not believe the current plans come even close to ensuring adequate road capacity for the cars from 3,000 homes. At present, all those cars will enter and exit the development via Ifield Avenue which is already congested at rush hour. Adjoining residential roads across Langley Green and Ifield will be turned into rat runs.

I have made this point strongly at County Council and will do so again when the planning inspector re-convenes, but the more voices that are heard the better.

Homes England are preparing to submit a planning application later this year, and as part of that process are holding this exhibition and consultation event at The Apple Tree Centre on 30 April from 2-7pm. They are circulating flyers right now.

I know people in Ifield, Bewbush, Southgate and West Green who have received a flyer, but I’m not sure if any have gone out in Langley Green. I hope they have, though in the past I have had to push, with the Campaign Group, for Langley Green residents to be included.

I hope this piece will help to raise awareness amongst all Crawley residents, and I hope many attend. Most importantly I want to make sure the people who would be most impacted, my constituents in Ifield and Langley Green, are aware of this opportunity to make their case and to look at and understand what is being proposed.

I would urge everyone to attend on 30th – because this will impact everyone in Crawley.