Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Resident Garth Snyman of Winterton Lodge, in Goda Road, said there had been a ‘stalemate’ following the flint wall’s collapse in 2019.

The wall in question has been described as ‘ancient’ with ‘rudimentary foundations’, built with ‘weak lime mortar’ between two retirement developments, and is not visible or accessible to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Snyman said: “This was considered for repair some time ago but delayed because of limited finances, amongst other factors. Winterton Lodge leaseholders are apparently responsible for the wall.

Garth and Maryanne Snyman from Winterton Lodge, Littlehampton. SR24012701 Photo SR Staff/Nationalworld

“Littlehampton has quite a number of old flint walls, which adds to its charm. Most of them these days are brick and cement walls with flint cladding.”

The residents have alleged that the wall collapsed when Churchill Retirement ‘built a large development’ next to Winterton Lodge in 2018.

A spokesperson for Churchill Retirement said: “Our property management team are aware of this matter and are liaising with Riverton Lodge’s management company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Grange Property Management, which owns Winterton Lodge, said: "We have been managing this project over a number of years with the Leaseholders at Winterton Lodge, working closely with them at each step of the project, while acting on the instructions of our client the freeholder of Winterton Lodge."

The wall in question has been described as ‘ancient’ with ‘rudimentary foundations’, built with ‘weak lime mortar’ between two retirement developments, and is not visible or accessible to the public. Photo contributed

Arun District Council said it did not own the property at, or adjacent to this site.

A spokesperson said: “Our building control team has not been previously notified or been involved in this collapsed wall, and, since the wall is collapsed, the matter would not be considered as a dangerous structure.

“Neither the compliance nor conservation teams at the council have been advised of a collapsed wall at Winterton Lodge. If a wall has collapsed, then it will be the responsibility of the owner to make it safe and/or carry out repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As this is a listed building, there is a requirement that any repairs are carried out to a certain standard. It is a matter for the owner of the building to carry out these works and obtain the necessary consents. The council granted consent for re-instatement of a flint wall at the premises in June 2021.

“Finally, should the wall be rebuilt, this will not be considered as notifiable works under the building regulations – in other words, the construction of freestanding garden and boundary walls do not require administration by building control.”

Mr Snyman said the residents and other parties have been ‘at a bit of a stalemate’ since 2019.

“The cost is between 45 and 50 thousand and we as leaseholds can ill afford that,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garth’s wife Maryanne added: “It's an ancient wall. There are a lot of regulations that cost money. It's got to be reconstructed stone by stone.