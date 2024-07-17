Come and meet your local Rustington councillors
The opportunity to simply drop-in, at a one-stop shop, to meet with representatives from the three tiers of Local Government, namely West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council and Rustington Parish Council has always proved popular with residents.
The sessions are co-ordinated by the Parish Council and held at the fully accessible Library in the heart of the Village. There is no need to book and Parishioners are encouraged to come along to share their views and concerns.
The Surgery will run between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm on Saturday 27 July at the Rustington Library in Claigmar Road.
The following session is scheduled for Saturday 2 November 2024.
For further details please contact Rustington Parish Council on 01903 786420 or email [email protected]
