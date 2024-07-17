Come and meet your local Rustington councillors

By Rosie Costan
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The date of the next "Councillor Surgery" in Rustington has been announced, so it's time to make a note in your diary.

The opportunity to simply drop-in, at a one-stop shop, to meet with representatives from the three tiers of Local Government, namely West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council and Rustington Parish Council has always proved popular with residents.

The sessions are co-ordinated by the Parish Council and held at the fully accessible Library in the heart of the Village. There is no need to book and Parishioners are encouraged to come along to share their views and concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Surgery will run between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm on Saturday 27 July at the Rustington Library in Claigmar Road.

The following session is scheduled for Saturday 2 November 2024.

For further details please contact Rustington Parish Council on 01903 786420 or email [email protected]

Related topics:RustingtonRustington Parish CouncilGovernmentWest Sussex County CouncilArun District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice