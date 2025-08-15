Communication kiosk permission is sought in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

New World Payphones communications kiosks

A phone company wants to install four communication kiosks across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

New World Payphones has applied for a communication kiosks with advertising outside 71A Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis.

It said it also wants to site them at 66-68 London Road, Bognor Regis, 52 High St, Bognor Regis and 65 High Street, Littlehampton.

In a design and access statement submitted with the application, the company said: “The functionality of public communications kiosks has evolved to include greater service flexibility, with the proposed new communications kiosk featuring various public communications functions including advertising.

“Each site has been considered due to the aims of providing a base level coverage of accessible communication facilities across towns and cities across the United Kingdom, balanced with planning merits and local policy. The planning permission relates to the structure of the kiosk while the advertisement consent relates to the display on the reverse of the kiosk.”

The company said there was a need for such boxes: “Public call boxes can provide a safety net for people without access to a landline or working mobile phone. In areas with poor mobile coverage, a public call box can be the only option for making calls, including to the emergency services.

"Telephone kiosks continue to provide a necessary public service, as recognised by the regulator Ofcom; “For those without access to a landline or working mobile, or in areas with poor mobile coverage, a public call box can be the only option for making calls to friends and family, helplines and, crucially, emergency services” (Ofcom). Around 2.68 million people in the UK, and around 560,000 people in metropolitan London do not own a mobile phone. For people without a mobile, or for those in areas with poor mobile coverage, these can be a lifeline for making calls to friends and family, helpline services and accessing emergency services.

"ANWP have chosen a new modern design, reflecting the instantly recognisable telephone kiosk heritage, ensuring it provides open access for all. It is a robust construction made of stainless steel which will aid reduction of vandalism and assist with ease of maintenance. As a responsible telephone operator NWP will also operate a high standard of cleaning on the new estate.”

Kiosks were a ‘lifeline’ for many and regularly used to dial 999, 111, Childline, Shelter and the Samaritans.

There would also be touchscreen for mapping information and provision for debit and credit card and contactless payments.

Details can be found on the Arun District Council planning portal using the reference BR/139/25/PL.