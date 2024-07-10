Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second round of Arun District Council’s community fund bids have been agreed.

Round two of the Arun Community Asset Fund was awarded by the council’s policy and finance committee at its meeting on Tuesday, July 9.

The first round of bids saw successful bids from Bognor Regis Youth and Community Club, Slindon Parish Council and Arundel Lido, totalling £55,000 of the £100,000 fund.

This round Arun Youth Projects run by Arun Church, and Littlehampton Community Fridge and Cafe won their full bids for £18,000 and £12,000 respectively, whilst the 39 Club in Bognor Regis was awarded £15,000 of their total £22,824 bid.

Arun Civic Centre, taken by the LDRS

The Littlehampton Community Fridge and Cafe were bidding to buy extra fridges and freezers, air fryers and other kitchen equipment, whilst 39 Club was bidding to renovate its premises near Hotham Park which it recently got back from West Sussex County Council.

Littlehampton Community Fridge will also not receive its grant until it has found new permanent premises, with members concerned the group might buy its new fridges and then have nowhere to put them within a year, wasting the grant.

The AYP bid was for money to purchase and install a new kitchen for its AYP Connect project and to furnish it with ‘modular seating’, as well as for equipment like table tennis tables for its new location in the new K2 Community Centre in Littlehampton.

Bids from Rustington Parish Council for £15,000 for new play equipment, and to re-establish the Bognor Regis Fun Bus for £18-22 thousand were unsuccessful, with a total of £92,000 worth of bids and only £45,000 left in the fund to go around.

A condition on the funds added by committee members will mean the money has to be spent within a year on the works specified within the bid, or the money is returned to the council.

Alison Cooper (Con, Rustington East) said she was ‘disappointed’ in the Rustington bid failing, as the total cost for new play equipment was £80,000 to the parish council, with Cllr Cooper concerned they would not easily find external funding.