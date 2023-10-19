Community groups benefit from grants totalling just under £23,000 from Mid Sussex District Council

Community grants totalling just under £23,000 have been awarded to eight groups by Mid Sussex District Council.

The grants were given the nod during a meeting of the cabinet grants panel on Monday (October 16).

The grants will go to:

Adastra Tennis Club: £4,000 to replace a shed used for the storage of tennis equipment

Fairer World Lindfield: £500 for the development of a website

Family Support Work, East Grinstead: £800 for running costs for informal drop-in sessions at Moat Church

Haywards Heath Town District Girl Guides: £2,932 to subsidise the cost of activities so all can attend

Mid Sussex Voluntary Action, Burgess Hill: £4,700 for community listening events and activities for families during holidays

My Care Matters 2020: £2,661 to support a ‘My Future Care’ handbook and to train staff and volunteers

Social Innovation for All: £2,400 for an Eco Pioneers project across five schools

The Community Garden, St Edward’s Church, Burgess Hill: £5,000 to establish a community garden.

St Edward's Church, Burgess Hill.

In a letter to the meeting Peter Chapman (Burgess Hill Independent, Burgess Hill Victoria) described the Community Garden project as ‘an exciting initiative that will provide an enhanced green space located in one of the most deprived areas in the district’.

He added: “The church already goes over and above to support the community with initiatives such as their low-cost community café, free hot meals for those that need it, and they acted as a warm hub during the energy cost crisis.

“The Community Garden project will build on this work and provide a space where people can come together to grow food, learn about nature and connect with others.”

Three applications were not granted any money as they did not meet the criteria of the scheme.

They were:

Arise Counselling Services, East Grinstead, which asked for £2,000 to cover the cost of public liability insurance and weekly hall hires for the youth club

Burgess Hill Community Cupboard, which asked for £5,000 for food and household goods for the community pantry

Hurstfolk asked for £4,540 to cover the cost of a music festival.