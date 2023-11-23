Businesses, community groups and organisations have gathered together in the first of a series of events to explore different economic models for Worthing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Global Doughnut Day – on November 13 – Worthing Borough Council hosted an afternoon of networking, talks and group discussions on ‘doughnut economics’, to see whether this global model ‘could be adapted to the local area’ and work with the council’s economic principles.

“Doughnut economics aims to create a space for people to thrive that is both ecologically safe and socially just,” a borough council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Attending on the day were businesses and employers including South Downs Leisure, Shoreham Port and the University of Brighton, as well as representatives from charities and organisations including Community Works, Climate Resilience Centre Worthing, Guildcare, Greater Brighton Economic Board, Transition Town Worthing and Worthing & Adur Chamber of Commerce.”

Businesses, community groups and organisations have gathered together in the first of a series of events to explore different economic models for Worthing. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

During the event, council leader Dr Beccy Cooper and John Turley, Worthing’s cabinet member for resources, introduced the core aspects of doughnut economics and explored how they could be ‘applied to the council’s principles of being fair, green and local’.

There was also a chance for attendees to network with each other as well as delve into the principles in more detail through table-top discussions.

The council is planning to host a series of events to explore more economic ideas and models with the community before undertaking design work and creating a practical plan of action that outlines how they could best serve Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Cooper said: “Doughnut economics aims to meet the needs of people within the needs of the planet, which mirrors our ambition to create an economy that is fair, green and local. We want to explore how this, and other complementary approaches such as community wealth building, can feed into our policies going forward.

Businesses, community groups and organisations have gathered together in the first of a series of events to explore different economic models for Worthing. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“As a council for the community, we want our businesses, residents and community groups to be involved from the start. It was great to see so many people come along for the first event and hear plenty of lively and insightful discussions taking place.”