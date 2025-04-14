Community showcase for North Horsham
As is usual at this time of year, North Horsham Parish Council will be holding its Annual Parish Meeting at 7pm on Monday 28th April 2025 at North Heath Hall, St Marks Lane, Horsham.
However, in a change to previous years the Council has also organised a Community Showcase which will offer an opportunity for local Community Groups to showcase their activities, recruit new members or seek out volunteers. A cross section of societies, clubs and charities will be in attendance, as well as other key people and organisations who play an important part in life in our community.
With tea and coffee available, come and join your local North Horsham Parish Councillors and, whether you want to meet new people, learn a new skill or volunteer, this is a great opportunity for local residents to find out more about what is going on in the community.