Conservatives have called on the chairman of Wealden District Council to consider her position, following selection as a parliamentary candidate.

In a statement released on Tuesday (September 26), Conservatives have raised concerns about Christina Coleman, ward councillor for Danehill and Fletching, holding the position of council chairman.

Conservatives argue Cllr Coleman’s position is incompatible with her selection as Green Party candidate for East Grinstead and Uckfield, as the council’s constitution requires the chairman to provide ‘impartial’ leadership of the council.

In the statement, Cllr Ann Newton, leader of the authority’s Conservative group, said: “It is extraordinary that Cllr Coleman allowed her name to be promoted in such a highly political way while still retaining her position as chairman of our council.

“I have written to Wealden’s chief executive asking for the conflict to be addressed and he has agreed to speak to her about the matter. In the interests of probity, this clearly needs to be resolved with alacrity.”

When approached by the LDRS, a Green Party spokesman confirmed Cllr Coleman had been selected as a parliamentary candidate, but said she has not and will not be actively campaigning while she holds the role of chairman.

In a statement provided, Cllr Coleman said: “I am honoured to have been selected as chair; a role that is all about enhancing relationships between Wealden District Council and the community.

“I so enjoy meeting many fantastic people and organisations, recently including the Chestnut Tree House Children’s hospice, RSM — supporting their elderly community, Imago — supporting young carers and the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

“I have never and would never bring party politics into this role. We have far more that unites us than divides us and the role of chair is about celebrating this together.”

The spokesman added that the Green/Lib Dem Alliance which runs the council also plans to elect a new chairman in the coming year, as part of its coalition agreement. The role of council leader is also expected to alternate in a similar way.

The council’s current leader, Liberal Democrat councillor James Partridge, also gave his support for Cllr Coleman. He said: “In May, Wealden voted for change. We wanted new people with new ideas and the council chose a chair who is charismatic, clever and committed, for a change. She is also a politician. Who knew?

“Nonetheless, Christina will not campaign in parliamentary elections whilst chair of the council.”

However, this argument has come in for criticism from Mims Davies, the Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate for East Grinstead and Uckfield. He said: “By remaining in the position of chairman, Cllr Coleman could tarnish the reputation of the office, which must be strictly politically-neutral.