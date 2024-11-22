Conservatives gain seat on Horsham District Council following by-election

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:13 GMT
The Conservatives have gained a seat on Horsham District Council following a by-election.

The Denne seat became vacant after former Liberal Democrat councillor John Milne resigned after being elected MP.

It will now be filled by Cheryl Sweeney, who saw off her Lib Dem rival Ben Hewson by 40 votes in the by-election on Thursday (November 21).

The results were:

Cheryl Sweeney
  • Ben Hewson (Lib Dem) – 672 votes
  • Cameron Scott McGillivray (Labour) – 205 votes
  • Jennifer Helen Nuin Smith (Green ) – 255 votes
  • Cheryl Sweeney (Conservative) – 712 votes

There were 1,848 verified votes out of an electorate of 7,987. The overall turnout was 23.14%.

Cheryl said: “I am delighted by the trust placed in me by my fellow local residents. I campaigned on issues that matter to Horsham residents such as local parking charges, road safety and the sound management of the council’s finances.

“I am looking forward to being a strong champion on local issues.”

Ross Dye, chairman of Horsham Conservatives, said: “Cheryl will be an excellent councillor and I am delighted for Denne residents.

“I am pleased John Milne finally stepped down to allow residents to have their say.”

The Lib Dems control the council with 26 councillors, the Conservatives have 13, and the Greens have nine.

