Conservatives gain seat on Horsham District Council following by-election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Conservatives have gained a seat on Horsham District Council following a by-election.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Denne seat became vacant after former Liberal Democrat councillor John Milne resigned after being elected MP.

It will now be filled by Cheryl Sweeney, who saw off her Lib Dem rival Ben Hewson by 40 votes in the by-election on Thursday (November 21).

The results were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl Sweeney

Ben Hewson (Lib Dem) – 672 votes

Cameron Scott McGillivray (Labour) – 205 votes

Jennifer Helen Nuin Smith (Green ) – 255 votes

Cheryl Sweeney (Conservative) – 712 votes

There were 1,848 verified votes out of an electorate of 7,987. The overall turnout was 23.14%.

Cheryl said: “I am delighted by the trust placed in me by my fellow local residents. I campaigned on issues that matter to Horsham residents such as local parking charges, road safety and the sound management of the council’s finances.

“I am looking forward to being a strong champion on local issues.”

Ross Dye, chairman of Horsham Conservatives, said: “Cheryl will be an excellent councillor and I am delighted for Denne residents.

“I am pleased John Milne finally stepped down to allow residents to have their say.”

The Lib Dems control the council with 26 councillors, the Conservatives have 13, and the Greens have nine.