Residents, councillors and local pressure groups have welcomed East Sussex County Council‘s (ESCC) decision to postpone the proposed felling of the poplars along Blakes Walk in Lewes.

In late November, ESCC announced the temporary closure of Blakes Walk, from 8 to 29 January 2024, to allow the felling of the poplar trees along the path.

ESCC said that the work was necessary because the trees are “impacting on the lime trees they were grown to protect and to the footway which is becoming hazardous due to the Poplar roots growing underneath it”.

The proposals were greeted by dismay from the Friends of Lewes, councillors and residents alike. They feared that ESCC were bowing to pressure to remove the trees to enhance views from the newly-built Southdowns Park adjacent, despite previous assurances that the trees would not be affected by the construction.

The Lewes Poplar Front - Cllr Adrian Ross and Fraser Addecott (petition starter) among the poplars on Blakes Walk.

The Friends of Lewes Trees Committee visited the site and concluded that there was “no silvicultural, arboricultural or landscape reason for any trees to be removed”, and noted that the poplars provided a corridor of biodiversity.

Green party councillors asked for ESCC “to put a hold on these works while alternative solutions are investigated and residents and councillors are consulted fully on the proposals.”

Local resident Fraser Addecott started an online petition against the felling, which attracted over 1000 signatures in three days.

Mr Addecott said: "To even consider removing these mature and thriving trees flies against everything we know about the multiple benefits they bring to residents, visitors, wildlife and our wider environment."

Other groups and individuals, including the Malling Tenants and Residents Association also wrote to ESCC objecting to the plans.

In response, ESCC agreed to postpone the works and to consult with Lewes Town Council, Lewes District Council and the Friends of Lewes on a “long-term management plan for the trees”. The footway closure order was cancelled on 5th December.

Green Councillor Adrian Ross said “We strongly welcome the postponement of these unnecessary and undesirable works. However, we will remain vigilant until the new management plan has been agreed, as felling some or all of the trees has not yet been categorically ruled out.”

Anyone wishing to can register their objection to the proposed felling and receive regular updates by signing Fraser Addecott’s petition, available atwww.change.org/p/save-the-blakes-walk-poplar-trees-in-lewes-east-sussex.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The planned removal of the poplar trees on Blakes Walk in Lewes forms part of the agreed Blakes Walk Management Plan and is intended to accommodate the original plan to make this a lime tree avenue.

“Following the recent annual inspection, it was felt that the removal of the poplar trees earlier than the agreed timeframe would be beneficial to protecting and managing the lime trees as originally intended. Earlier removal of the trees is permitted under the current management plan if required, and this work was scheduled for January.

“However, since receiving feedback from the SDNPA, Lewes District Council, Lewes Town Council and Friends of Lewes that the poplar trees should not be removed, the planned removal work has been postponed until a new management plan for the avenue has been agreed.