Ringmer has experienced significant problems with surface water flooding in the past, while run-off and drainage issues remain a major ongoing concern to village residents. The council and Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust (OART) have undertaken four projects in the village to help manage surface water.

Councillor Emily O'Brien, Water Champion and Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, invited Southern Water to view the partnership schemes after attending a tour of its Wastewater Treatment Works in Ringmer last year.

She said: "Part of my role is to hold water companies to account for their activities and this is something I take very seriously. Alongside this, we were also keen to showcase to Southern Water the practical steps we are taking to reduce surface water run-off and sewage surcharge which otherwise overwhelms its pumping facilities."

Cllr O'Brien (far right), Rachel Paget of OART (second from right), Jane Goodall of LDC (centre), and Joanne Wood and Peter Savill of Southern Water's Clean Rivers and Seas Taskforce.

Among the projects showcased to Southern Water's Clean Rivers and Seas Taskforce today was Storing the Storm!, which saw Ringmer Scouts install two Sustainable urban Drainage Systems (SuDS) rain-planters on a community building to reduce local flood risk and actively respond to a changing climate.

The tour also included visits to King's Academy where six rain planters were installed and the urban wetland created on Cheyney Field which aims to retain, reduce the force of flows and lower flood risk to 16 houses.