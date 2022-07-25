Council apologises to Hastings residents for £150 council tax rebate confusion

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Letters have been sent to households that we believe are eligible for the £150 council tax rebate but have not yet applied. We apologise that these letters were not easy to understand."

The council sent a letter earlier this month informing eligible households how they could apply for the council tax rebate.

But today (July 25) it was announced that an additional letter would be sent after residents complained that the initial letter was too confusing.

"A further letter including simple, step-by-step instructions on how to claim is being sent to households. If you have friends or family who are eligible but are unable to apply online themselves, please help them if you can.

"We are working to process applications as quickly as possible.”

The spokesperson added: “Please do not contact us until it has been more than three weeks since you applied. If we need more information, we will be in touch, you do not need to contact us.”