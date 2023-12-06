The site of the former UTC sixth-form in Newhaven has been repurposed by Lewes District Council as a multifunctional building, with spaces for private enterprise, East Sussex College, as well as arts and events.

According to the Council: “We are currently inviting expressions of interest for tenants seeking office space on the second and third floors of The Marine Workshops, Railway Quay, Newhaven. There are four spaces available to let across two floors.

“The Marine Workshops is a four storey Grade ll listed building situated at Railway Quay on Newhaven Harbour. It lies adjacent to the River Ouse and building offers spectacular views across the river, town, and Downs. The deadline for expressions of interest is Friday 19 January 2024.”

The UTC building was a University Technical College for students aged 14–18, which closed down in 2019.

Council invites expressions of interest for spaces in closed down college building. Photo: LDC

The listed building will now be home to education spaces for East Sussex College, Lewes District Council offices, private sector businesses and multi-functional conference and events rooms, such as arts events.

The site is partially used by East Sussex College to deliver brand new Marine courses and Creative Media Production courses at Level 2 and 3. Located right on the riverside, in the revamped marina development, the courses reflect Newhaven’s history as a port town, and the building’s history as a marine workshop.

The Council acquired the headlease to the property in July 2022 from the Department of Education, with plans to convert the building into a multi-functional space for marine, commercial, education, and civic purposes.