Plans have been put in place to implement two new dog exclusion zones at play areas in Worthing and Shoreham – and the council are seeking feedback.

Adur and Worthing Councils said they are ‘looking for the views of residents and visitors’ on plans to extend the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) relating to dogs.

The councils are proposing to renew the existing orders and implement two new dog exclusion zones at the play areas in Lilac Way, Shoreham, and Freesia Way, Worthing.

“Our current dog-related PSPOs, which cover fouling, dogs being on leads and public areas where they are excluded, expire in December, so we are looking to renew them for a further three years until December 2028,” a spokesperson for the councils explained.

"The orders allow authorised members of our staff to take action against those who fail to comply with the controls, which are put in place to help keep everyone that lives, works and visits the area safe.

“We have the ability to issue a fixed penalty notice of £100 or prosecute anyone failing to comply with any of the orders, which can be imposed by the Magistrates Court.”

The council said these powers are ‘not intended to disrupt dog owners’ but are in place to ‘address the potential nuisance’ that some dogs can cause in public spaces.

"Without these orders, we would have limited powers to address any dog-related problems that occur,” the councils added.

"Following public feedback, we are also seeking views on residents’ suggestions to make the footpaths either side of the Adur Estuary, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in Shoreham, dogs on lead areas. It’s also been suggested that Heene Cemetery in Worthing becomes a dog exclusion zone.”

‘Although many of us love dogs’, the councils stressed the importance of having ‘some restrictions in place’ and to provide some dog-free areas. This is so that ‘everyone can enjoy our wonderful parks and coastline’.

But the councils ‘would like to know what you think’ before any plans are finalised.

They added: “We’ve launched a consultation to take your feedback onboard, which closes at midnight on Sunday 10th August 2025.”

To find out more and have your say, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/consultations/pspo-for-dogs-2025/