Chichester District Council have released a statement after residents were left confused as to the future of the Foreshore service.

Bracklesham Bay.

Originally, the Foreshore service was based in Bracklesham Bay. The service aims to identify potential hazards on the foreshore. In the past, this has sometimes involved the use of boat patrols. Following a review of the service from the council, they have deemed that these are no longer required. Due to this, other discretionary services such as the boat launch and recovery service; and the grading of shingle on the beach, will no longer be provided.

Following this, there have been rumours circulating about a complete end to the service entirely, with residents taking to Facebook to express their discontent at the idea of not having a beach service dedicated to Bracklesham Bay.

A response to the confusion has been made by the Chichester District Council, with a spokeswoman saying: “We would like to reassure the community in Bracklesham that the area will still be very much included in the new-look service as we move forward. Our primary goal is to continue to keep all of the nine miles of coastline that we have responsibility for safe, clean and tidy.

"Our permanent foreshore officer who has many years of experience will be out and about on a daily basis. He will continue to carry out inspections and respond to service requests. It is crucial that the service reaches the key beaches at East Wittering, Bracklesham and Selsey.

Local communities will see us engaging in different ways with the aim of improving knowledge about sea safety for all beach users. In addition, the service will bring in the expertise of colleagues from other council services to inspect and respond to issues and concerns, and we will continue to work closely with the local community.”