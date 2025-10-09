Council searches for someone to manage and operate community centre in West Sussex village - which could be used as 'dedicated youth provision space'

The council have revealed plans to transform disused land in Adur into 'dedicated youth provision space' – but they first need to find someone to manage and operate the site.

Adur District Council said it is ‘looking for a community group or organisation’, to ‘take on the management and operation’ of the Eastbrook Manor Community Centre, in Fishersgate.

“The centre is a hub for the local area and we are seeking an operator with a strong community focus and proven experience of running community venues under a full repairing and insuring lease, as well as delivering inclusive, accessible activities that meet local needs, strengthen community ties, and support residents of all ages,” the council explained.

"We have also applied for funding to transform the disused land previously used as a roller rink into a dedicated youth provision space, and are especially interested to hear from organisations with experience of delivering youth interventions.

“If this sounds like an opportunity you are excited to deliver, you can submit an expression of interest by 5pm [on] Friday 24th October.”

Interested parties are encouraged to review the Property Information Document carefully before completing the application form.

According to a council document, the right person will have a ‘strong community focus’ and ‘proven experience in delivering inclusive, accessible activities’, that meet local needs, strengthen community ties, and support residents of all ages.

The successful operator will be expected to run the centre as a ‘thriving hub for the community’ and will enter into a lease agreement with the council to do so.

Fishersgate is a small coastal neighbourhood within Adur District, located between Southwick and Portslade. The council said the village has strong transport links and a close knit community, with Eastbrook Community Centre – sitting at the heart of the area – offering a ‘valuable opportunity’ to create a ‘welcoming space that brings people together and enhances local wellbeing’.

For full details, please visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/estates/properties-and-land-available-to-buy-or-let/