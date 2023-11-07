Environment First staff collected a massive nine tonnes of waste during an overnight clean-up operation following the town’s bonfire night celebrations on Saturday, with an estimated 20,000 attendees.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The crew worked from 1am to 7am, ensuring Lewes was clear of the rubbish left by revellers when people woke up on Sunday.

After their overnight shift, the clean-up crew headed to Lewes Town Hall for the annual street sweepers’ breakfast, with the Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Matthew Bird, pouring coffee and other councillors including Wendy Maples and Imogen Makepeace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Bird said: “Once again the team did such an amazing job in clearing our streets that is almost seemed as though bonfire hadn’t happened! Heartfelt thanks from all at Lewes Town Council.”

Environment First staff during the clear-up in the early house of Sunday

Councillor Maples, who is Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing at Lewes District Council, said: “Huge thanks to all the Environment First crew for their fantastic work through the night to make sure Lewes was looking clean and tidy well before most people were out of bed. I’m pleased to tell residents that new all-electric refuse vehicles were used in the annual clean-up effort.

“Many people worked behind the scenes to ensure the success of this year’s Lewes bonfire - for which I know the town and its Bonfire Societies are very grateful. I would like to thank the emergency services, St John’s Ambulance service and council staff in Regulatory Services for their first-class preparations ahead of and during bonfire night, making sure this was a safe event. As we all know, this involves year-long engagement, liaising with bonfire societies, businesses and the local community and working in partnership with other agencies including crowd control experts.