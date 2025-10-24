Council strengthens call for action on shop theft in West Sussex with amended motion

West Sussex County Council has passed a motion reinforcing its commitment to supporting local businesses and addressing the issue of shop theft across the county.

At the Full Council meeting on Friday 17 October 2025, councillors debated the impact of retail crime on local businesses, public safety, and community confidence. The motion, originally proposed by Cllr Linehan, was amended by Cllr Wickremaratchi, which strengthens the council’s call for visible and consistent policing responses to shop theft, also referred to as shoplifting.

The amended motion urges the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable to ensure that tackling shop theft continues to be a priority, backed up with visible action. It also called for a formal update to the county council, in addition to the update that was given to the Sussex Police and Crime Panel earlier this year, on how the commitments made in the Police and Crime Plan are being delivered in West Sussex.

Councillors noted that shop theft now accounts for nearly 12% of all recorded crime in West Sussex, and that reporting is vital in building up intelligence in order to tackle it, with the Pegasus partnership initiative being highlighted as an example of how intelligence sharing can yield results. The motion calls for consistent investigation of shop theft reports where clear evidence exists - such as CCTV footage - even if suspects are not immediately detained. It also seeks assurance that retail staff are not expected to intervene or detain suspects, prioritising their safety.

Council Leader Cllr Paul Marshall and Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, Cllr Duncan Crow, will now write to the Police & Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable to formally request continued action and an update in line with the amended motion.

West Sussex County Council remains committed to supporting local businesses and ensuring that high streets remain safe, vibrant, and welcoming for all.

Watch the meeting and read the background briefings, including the full wording of the motion and amendment.