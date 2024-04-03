Council updates residents on refuse wheelie bin rollout in Lewes district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you live in a Phase 1 area and Lewes District Council (LDC) haven’t delivered your new bin yet, it should arrive by this date. Phase 1 includes rural areas Barcombe, Ditchling, Ringmer and Chailey.

LDC crews will start emptying bins using automated tipping into the lorries once each phase is complete.

If you live in Newhaven Town, Peacehaven, Saltdean or Telscombe Cliffs you are in Phase 2 of the rollout. You have until Monday 8 April to let LDC know if you’d like a particular type of refuse bin, who will then deliver new bins to these areas during April and May.

Cllr Maples (left) with LDC staff

If you already have an LDC-issued refuse wheelie bin, you are welcome to keep using it and do not need to do anything. If you do not request a particular size bin LDC will deliver you one appropriate for your home.

Phase 3will cover Bishopstone, Bishopstone Village, Denton, Norton, Seaford and South Heighton. The cut-off date for ordering a bin is Monday 20 May, for a May/ June delivery.

Phase 4 will be last and covers Beddingham, Falmer, Firle, Glynde, Iford, Itford, Kingston, Lewes, Newhaven (C7), Northease, Piddinghoe, Rodmell, Southease, Southerham, Swanborough, Tarring Neville and Telscombe Village.

The cut-off date for ordering a bin will be Monday 1 July, for a July/ August delivery.

Until you have your new refuse bin, continue to put your refuse out in black sacks or your usual bin. LDC crews will begin emptying wheelie bins using the lorry mechanism from the end of each roll-out phase.

Councillor Wendy Maples said: "The wheelie bins are 98% recycled and much more robust to attacks from gulls and other animals than black sacks so will reduce litter on our roads and pavements. They are also a significantly safer option for our waste crews, reducing the risk of injuries."

For more details: lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/wheeliebins