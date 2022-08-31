Council workers in Reigate and Banstead to ballot for industrial action over ‘insulting’ pay award, says UNISON

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refuse workers, housing officers, parks staff and other council workers voted overwhelmingly (82%) in July to reject the pay award. The council has so far refused to reopen talks, says UNISON.

The union says that workers in other councils are being offered significantly higher rises. Reigate and Banstead residents face an exodus of council staff to neighbouring local authorities if the situation doesn’t improve, adds UNISON.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigate and Banstead UNISON branch secretary Maggie Judd said: “This isn’t a pay rise, it’s a substantial pay cut and an insult to hard-working staff. The award isn’t nearly enough to avoid industrial action.

Staff at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council are to be balloted from tomorrow (Thursday, September 1) for industrial action over a 1.3% pay award, says UNISON. Picture by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

"The worst cost-of-living crisis in decades has left many unable to pay bills, struggling with rising food costs and panicking about what winter will bring.

“Council staff have worked flat out during the pandemic to keep services running. The Council must get real, return to the negotiating table, and make staff a proper pay offer.”

UNISON is currently consulting members covered by national pay bargaining in local government (NJC) over a £1,925 pay offer. This is worth between 4% for senior staff and 10.5% for the lowest-paid workers (find out more by visiting unison.org.uk/our-campaigns/fair-pay-now-council-school-workers/).

Reigate and Banstead Borough Council is not covered by this agreement and negotiates separately.