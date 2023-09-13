BREAKING
Councillor addresses Royal Mail delays

Residents have contacted the Newhaven Liberal Democrats with complaints about their post and deliveries.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:02 BST
Residents have complained that they are not receiving regular deliveries, with some reporting deliveries once every 2 weeks, and missing hospital appointments or birthday cards.

Newhaven councillor Sean Macleod contacted Royal Mail to ask for an explanation. According to the response from Royal Mail: "We're sorry you haven't received a regular delivery of mail and can fully understand your concerns. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.”

Cllr Macleod said: “Residents deserve answers to what is an ongoing issue that isn’t getting any better. We understand there are pressures and we understand that there is a degree of job restructuring going on and it sounds like staff are deeply unhappy. Residents are rightly upset and they deserve some answers as to what are the issues with their post.”

