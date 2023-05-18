Jan Woodling won her seat on Newhaven Town Council on Thursday, May 4, by just three votes after running in three election campaigns.

She said: “I’m very much looking forward to doing my best for our community, working with my colleagues on Newhaven council.”

Jan has lived in Newhaven for 20 years, and has been a passionate local activist. She now represents Newhaven South on the town council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan is a core member of the Lewes District Anti-Racism Alliance, which formed after a vigil organised in Seaford to remember the disproportionate number of people-of-colour who died as a result of Covid-19, and the refugees who died trying to reach safety in the UK. Since then they have held two marches in Newhaven as part of the UN Anti-Racism day.

Jan Woodling won her seat on Newhaven Town Council on Thursday, May 4, by just three votes after running in three election campaigns.

The alliance is a network of organisations and individuals campaigning for refugee rights and racial justice, aiming to raise awareness and promote racial justice within the Lewes district.

Jan has also campaigned locally against the dumping of raw sewage into the rivers and seas.

There hasn't been a Labour councillor in Newhaven for many years, and Jan says that she wanted to run as she felt that it's important to have a Labour voice on the town council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I'm hoping in my 4 years to encourage people in Newhaven to appreciate and take care of the environment and to give them the opportunity to have a say in what happens locally.

"I would like to thank the people of Newhaven South who voted for me and encourage them to vote in future for whichever candidate they support.”