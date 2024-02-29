Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southover High Street, between the Swan Pub and Kingston Road, has seen cyclists knocked off their bicycles and building strikes by articulated lorries and tractors in the past.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Kevin West said: “Cars come down Kingston Road at 40mph and they don’t realise how tight the bend is. The 20mph zone starts just fifty yards from the corner and it often takes people by surprise.

“We are calling for the speed on Kingston Road to be reduced to 30mph, the start of the 20mph zone moved to before the C7 flyover on the A27, and traffic signals and a crossing at the roundabout near the Swan. We are also backing the Safer C7 campaign which is looking to improve the safety of the C7 including Kingston Road for all road users.”

Councillors are calling for urgent road safety action following an overturned car in Lewes. Image: Liz Peters

A Lewes environmental campaigner is also in support of improvements to the C7. Vic Lent has written to East Sussex County Council (ESCC) Director of Communities, Economy and Transport, Rupert Clubb to draw his attention to the inherent danger from speeding vehicles on the route.

He wrote: “It shows a very serious accident on a very, very dangerous chicane. It's obvious to any observer, that many vehicles entering Lewes, from the C7 are travelling at a muchgreater speed than is suitable for the road and certainly a lot more than 20 miles an hour, which is the speed limit just before the chicane starts.”

He says the 20 mph signs are in the wrong place and should be by the bridge; the rumble strip is ineffective and speed humps are needed through the chicane.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Edwina Livesey said: “A busy modern road joins an historic part of Lewes that was not designed for current traffic levels and speeds. The pavement is narrow, putting parents with children in close proximity to large lorries at one end, and at the other end, the roundabout has blind entries where road users cannot see traffic approaching. This has already led to serious injuries to a cyclist recently when he was struck by a car.

“As local councillors, we have written to Ruper Clubb, Director of Communities, Economy and Transport at East Sussex County Council demanding that action is taken to prevent death or serious injury. It really is time East Sussex County Council made changes to the road here to make it safe, protecting the historic fabric of Lewes and the lives of our wonderful citizens.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The County Council has a finite amount of funding to develop local transport improvements, including road safety schemes and we need to ensure that we target our resources to those schemes which will be of greatest benefit to our local communities. A potential scheme to alter the position of the existing 20mph speed limit signs and introduce further traffic calming measures at this location has been assessed through our approved scheme prioritisation process and is not currently a priority for the county council.