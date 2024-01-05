Newhaven councillors are calling on FM Conway to take urgent action at their asphalt plant to address the stench being belched out across the town.

Many residents in Newhaven and South Heighton have complained about the smell and some have started keeping diaries to help the council to record the incidents to support ongoing enforcement action, according to councillors.

The District Council is working with the Environment Agency and has found Conway to be in breach of regulations. They have been required to make urgent improvements to their chimney stack which regularly belches out noxious fumes across the area.

Newhaven town centre has serious air quality issues and is a designated Air Quality Management Area (AQMA).

FM Conway, Newhaven

Newhaven North District Councillor Sean Macleod said: “Conway needs to step up and stop delaying. They may well be a major employer in the town but that doesn’t give Conway the freedom to pollute and stink out our town as they are currently doing.

“We want to see them submit their planning application for a new chimney stack and agree to the steps that Lewes District Council recommend. The smell and the public nuisance can't continue and this time they need to get on with it and sort the problem.”

Newhaven and South Heighton County Councillor, James MacCleary, said: “I have had contact from residents all across both Newhaven and South Heighton about this issue. I’ve been working with the District Council and a group of residents to try and get the evidence we need to bring serious enforcement action against FM Conway.

“They have made a few improvements but I can often smell the plant from my house and I know lots of other residents can too. I want to hear from Conway that they will stop dodging their responsibilities and make the urgent changes that the council wants to see. If not, I think they should make themselves available to answer questions directly from members of the public.”