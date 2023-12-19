Local Green Party Councillors, Glynde residents and a parish council have been celebrating after National Highways reinstated missing weight-restriction signs at two locations on the A27 after a four-year battle.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The signs had been removed by National Highways during earlier roadworks. Signs are needed to deter HGVs and other large vehicles from passing through the village of Glynde which has a bridge which cannot take the weight of larger vehicles.

The village also has very narrow roads, and residents have regularly reported coaches and lorries becoming stuck since the signs were removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Party Councillor Emily O’Brien said: “I’m delighted these signs are finally back where they should be, loud and proud, but it's ridiculous it took four years of tireless campaigning by ourselves, the parish council and residents. Only the threat of making our own signs seems to have finally done the trick!”

Green Party councillors Emily O’Brien, Johnny Denis and Lucy Agace pictured with Glynde resident Douglas Barrett and the reinstated signs.

Green Party Councillor Johnny Denis said: “Because of these missing signs, there has been continuous damage to road surfaces and the bridge in Glynde. Every time the bridge has to be repaired, it costs thousands of pounds and the village also has to endure road closures. The only question is, why has it taken so long?”