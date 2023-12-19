Councillors celebrate as road signs returned after four-year battle
and live on Freeview channel 276
The signs had been removed by National Highways during earlier roadworks. Signs are needed to deter HGVs and other large vehicles from passing through the village of Glynde which has a bridge which cannot take the weight of larger vehicles.
The village also has very narrow roads, and residents have regularly reported coaches and lorries becoming stuck since the signs were removed.
Green Party Councillor Emily O’Brien said: “I’m delighted these signs are finally back where they should be, loud and proud, but it's ridiculous it took four years of tireless campaigning by ourselves, the parish council and residents. Only the threat of making our own signs seems to have finally done the trick!”
Green Party Councillor Johnny Denis said: “Because of these missing signs, there has been continuous damage to road surfaces and the bridge in Glynde. Every time the bridge has to be repaired, it costs thousands of pounds and the village also has to endure road closures. The only question is, why has it taken so long?”
The Councillors have asked Glynde residents to monitor the situation and let them know whether the signs are having the desired effect. They added that they will continue to campaign for a change in the law requiring HGVs to use commercial sat navs that don’t route them up unsuitable roads.