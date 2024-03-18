Councillors thank residents following latest local plan consultation
Over 2,000 individuals, groups and organisations commented between November and February, and this followed 42,000 representations in response to the ‘call for sites’ and issues and options documentation.
The plan is evidence led, with the information gathered by council officers informing where development, such as new homes, employment space and community facilities, is appropriate and where it is not.
Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “We are hugely grateful to all the people who responded to our calls to get in involved and share their views and I thank them all.
“The local plan making process is lengthy and I want to remind residents that there will be more opportunities to have their say in the months to come when we organise a further consultation across the district.”
The council ensured residents had multiple ways of sharing their views, whether in person, online or in writing. The next round of consultation will include early engagement with all town and parish councils and will include a focus on getting more young people involved in the process.
Councillor Laurence O’Connor, Cabinet Member for Planning, said: “I’d like to echo Councillor Nicholson’s comments about our gratitude to residents for their participation in the latest consultation.
“Their contributions are so important, both in the preparation of the plan and when it comes to showing the planning inspector how rigorously we have undertaken this work.”
Residents can join a local plan mailing list by visiting www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/keep-me-posted
Background on the latest consultation is also available at www.planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk