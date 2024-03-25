Councillors urge for advancements on anticipated new Seaford playground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They say that families have been looking forward to the arrival of fresh play equipment in the Valley Dip playground. Unfortunately, the long-awaited new equipment won’t be installed until June at the earliest. Meanwhile some existing equipment has been removed due to safety concerns.

Councillor Lesley Boniface explains: “Lewes District Council has a budget of £400,000 for upgrading playgrounds across the District. We are sorely disappointed that only £12,000 is being spent on Valley Dip.

“In a consultation last summer, residents asked for a wider variety of play equipment, facilities for older children and shaded seating with enhanced accessibility. People also said that they would like to bring dogs. Plans for a fence to separate the playground from a dog-walking area have been pulled by the Greens who cite lack of funds, and the new play equipment itself has been significantly downgraded from that originally chosen.

Left: Councillor Christina Bristow. Right: Councillor Lesley Boniface.

“This year has already seen 11 new trees planted in Valley Dip as part of the Lewes District Council tree planting programme. Lib Dem councillors have called a halt to a further 8 fruit trees being planted at the site as a “community orchard” pending a proper community consultation.”

Councillor Christina Bristow said: “We are concerned that this proposal for a so-called community orchard came so close to fruition without any community consultation whatsoever. Residents have already felt the reduction in open space for children to play in and an extra orchard would result in nearly half the Valley Dip open space being planted up, without residents having a say.”

According to a statement from Lewes District Council: “We are investing over £19,000 on the Valley Dip play area to deliver a fantastic upgrade in facilities. Any suggestions to the contrary are wholly false. It is certainly not the case that trees have been chosen instead of play equipment, it’s possible to have both.

“The work is part of Lewes District Council’s four-year £1.2m play area investment and improvement programme across 18 sites in the district. The project has already seen new and refurbished play areas in Seaford at Downs Rec, Aquila Park, Chalvington Field and The Peverells.

“There are four play areas left to complete, including Valley Dip. It was our duty to remove old equipment that was broken or posed a health and safety risk. However, having done that, the play area has remained fully accessible.

“We are currently going through the process of appointing a contractor for Valley Dip having provided a design brief following public consultation. The work on the play area is planned to commence in June.