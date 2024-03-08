Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The working group will bring together representatives from the council, the Environment Agency, and other relevant organizations to develop and implement a plan to mitigate the flooding risks in the area.

The Newhaven Liberal Democrats have campaigned for action to be taken to address the flooding issues on Denton Road, which have caused significant disruption and distress to residents in recent years. The party is pleased that the council has finally recognized the need to take action and is committed to working with the community to find a lasting solution.

Councillor Sean Macleod Newhaven North, said: "While the commitment to establish a working group to address the flooding issues on Denton Road is welcome news, it is crucial that the process is transparent and inclusive. Residents are rightfully angry and demand a transparent process they can trust.

Councillors welcome commitment to address Newhaven flooding issues. Image: Eddie Mitchell

"It is imperative that relevant ward councillors are kept up to date and actively involved in some of these working groups. Open and transparent communication is essential to rebuilding trust and finding a lasting solution to the flooding issues faced by Denton Road residents."

Councillor Corina Watts, Denton Ward, said: "I want to express my gratitude to all the relevant agencies for their hard work and dedication during the recent flooding. Their tireless efforts in responding to the emergency and providing assistance to affected residents are commendable.

“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Sainsbury's for their generous donation of food and coffee to the emergency workers. Their support during this challenging time is greatly appreciated.

“The flooding on Denton Road has caused significant disruption and distress to residents, and it is crucial that we work together to find a lasting solution. I am confident that the working group established by Lewes District Council will thoroughly assess the situation and develop effective measures to mitigate future flooding risks.