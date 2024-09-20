Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex County Council has approved £960,000 of funding to allow a new academy to set up a temporary home in Burgess Hill.

Bedelands Academy, which is being built as part of the Northern Arc development, will not be ready until September 2027.

So 120 students will be taught for one year in a temporary school at the Burgess Hill Academy from September 2026.

Both academies are part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust.

A feasibility study was carried out and now Andrew Edwards, the council’s assistant director for property & assets, has approved the use of Section 106 money to get the work done.

S106 funds are contributed to the council by developers building in the area and can be used for anything from leisure projects to affordable housing to education.

The work will see the current T-block, which stands separate from the main building, remodelled.

There will be a separate entrance for the Bedelands children along with a cluster of classrooms, toilet facilities, reception and staff areas.

A report to Mr Edwards said: “The creation of bulge classes at other schools to take additional pupils was considered but it was felt that this would be more costly as the projects would need to be delivered across many school sites.

“In addition, the places are predominantly required in the Burgess Hill area and therefore provision at The Burgess Hill Academy as a temporary option will reduce any transport costs.

“This would also enable the new Bedelands School to establish itself in advance of transferring to the new site.”