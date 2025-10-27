County council gives green light to creation of new mayoral authority

County Hall Chichester. Image: LDRS

Cabinet Members at West Sussex County Council have given the green light to move forward with the creation of a mayoral Combined County Authority for Sussex.

East Sussex County Council and Brighton and Hove City Council had both already agreed to move forward when West Sussex followed suit on October 22.

Leigh Whitehouse, the council’s CEO, said the decision was ‘a really important milestone’ and a ‘critical and important step for West Sussex’.

The move is part of the devolution process which will see the three councils dissolved and replaced with the Sussex & Brighton Combined County Authority (CCA) under the leadership of the first Mayor of Sussex.

The situation will be debated in both Houses of Parliament. Once approval is received, the first mayoral election is scheduled to be held on May 7 2026, with mayoral functions coming into force on May 11.

The CCA will receive £38m per year from the government over 30 years – totalling more than £1.1bn. The money will not be ring-fenced, meaning it will be down to the mayor and their team to decide what the strategic priorities will be and how it will be spent.

Once the English Devolution & Community Empowerment Bill receives Royal Assent, the new combined authority will be expected to drive growth and shape public services, with responsibility for: transport and local infrastructure; skills and employment support; housing and strategic planning; economic development and regeneration; environment and climate change; health, well-being and public service reform; and public safety.

Pete Bradbury (Con, Cuckfield & Lucastes) said it was ‘unfortunate’ that the government chose to go with the Sussex & Brighton name, rather than just Sussex.

He added that, when it came to the election of the Mayor, the people of Sussex would have to ‘think quite carefully about the person they are choosing’.