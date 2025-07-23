County council launches Skills Bootcamps to boost careers and recruitment across West Sussex

West Sussex County Council has launched Skills Bootcamps, a new initiative designed to help people gain in-demand skills that local employers are actively seeking. The programme offers access to industry-recognised, flexible training courses tailored to meet current workforce needs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skills Bootcamps, which are funded by a £4.3million grant from the Department for Education, are open to anyone aged 19 or over who lives or works in West Sussex, whether employed, unemployed or self-employed.

The courses last up to 16 weeks and have a guaranteed job interview or career progression opportunity at their conclusion. Participants gain both technical and soft skills relevant to local industries, helping them secure employment, start an apprenticeship or advance their careers. In addition to up-to-date industry-relevant knowledge, learners receive tailored support, including:

• Coaching and mentoring from industry experts

West Sussex County Council

• CV support and interview practice

• Regular check-ins during and after the course

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skills Bootcamps are designed to be inclusive and accessible, with tailored support available to help all learners succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Councillor Garry Wall, Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “I’m really pleased that we are working with local employers and training provider partners to provide this much-needed programme.

“Skills Bootcamps offer a new way for people living or working in West Sussex to gain in-demand skills, leading directly to sustainable employment and real career progression - especially in our county’s key growth sectors.

“By equipping residents with the skills local employers are actively seeking, Skills Bootcamps support the county council’s commitment to inclusive growth - helping residents thrive, supporting local employers and strengthening the economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers play a vital role in the programme, actively shaping course content to meet real-world needs, mentoring participants throughout their training, offering hands-on experience and facilitating interview opportunities. In turn, they’re supported to address skills and recruitment gaps within their workforce, which helps boost productivity and drive business growth.

Training is targeted at addressing local skills gaps and supporting employers of all sizes. As such, the programme includes a wide range of courses across the county’s key employment sectors, including:

• Construction

• Engineering

• Creative & Digital

• Transport & Logistics

• Education & Early Years

• Business & Administration

• Tourism & Hospitality

• Health & Social Care

• Horticulture, forestry and viniculture

To find out more visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/skillsbootcamps