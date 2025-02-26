County council to spend £24million on street lights

West Sussex County Council is to spend more than £24million converting some 64,000 street lights to LED lanterns.

The change is expected to save the council more than £117million in maintenance and energy costs – as well as cutting carbon emissions by 1,633 tonnes per year by 2028/29.

The plan has been six years in the making, but was delayed due to Covid and complex negotiations regarding changes to the current Street Lighting Private Finance Initiative contract.

The initial cost was expected to be around £20.9million, but that has increased since 2019. On Wednesday (February 26), Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways & transport, approved another £3.282m, taking the budget to £24.222m.

A report from Matt Davey, assistant director for highways, transport & planning, said the work should start in May.

Converting the thousands of lights will reduce light pollution by directing it onto the road and pavement where it is needed, rather than upwards.

As well as being energy efficient, LEDs last much longer than regular street lights and are less likely to fail.

The project will include a central monitoring system which will allow the lighting to be operated remotely – dimming or brightening them as necessary.