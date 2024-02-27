Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news was shared during a meeting of Crawley Borough Council following a written question from Conservative leader Duncan Crow.

Mr Crow’s question reminded people how a technical hitch with the beacon meant the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 was celebrated with light bulbs rather than flames.

He said the event had been ‘very underwhelming and attracted much public ridicule’ and asked: “Will every effort be made in advance to get it right this time?”

Tilgate Park Beacon. Image: GoogleMaps

Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement & culture, responded: “The parks team and events officer have already been working together on the planning of the 80 years of D-Day event, which will take place in Tilgate Park on the evening of June 6, with the lighting of the beacon, speeches and entertainment.

“The gas-lit beacon is being repaired and will be lit for this commemoration.”