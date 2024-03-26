Crawley Borough Council agree significant investment in town’s public CCTV network
The current analogue circuits linking the cameras will be turned off, along with the national landline phone system, over the next two years.
The council will spend £202,191 to convert and upgrade the CCTV network to digital connections. The bulk of the investment comes from the council, with £59,300 allocated as part of the Safer Streets 5 funding allocation across Sussex.
Cabinet member for Public Protection, Councillor Yasmin Khan, said: “The CCTV camera network across Crawley is an important feature of how the police and council work in partnership to prevent and detect crime and anti-social behaviour.
“I’m pleased to be able to make this investment in the CCTV network to ensure it is able to keep up with changing technology.”
There are approximately 50 cameras around the town, 15 in the town centre and the rest in neighbourhood shopping parades and parks.
Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges said: “We are pleased that cameras across the county will be upgraded to new digital cameras with better functionality.
“These cameras, owned by individual district and borough councils, play a crucial role in crime reduction efforts by providing valuable support to law enforcement.
“We recognise the importance of CCTV, and residents and visitors can be assured that the cameras will continue to be a supportive tool for improving community safety here in Sussex.”
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “This funding is particularly valuable during times of financial strain nationwide, enabling councils to sustain and advance this essential work.”