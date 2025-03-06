Crawley Borough Council called on to be open with public about plans to join with a Surrey council

Crawley Borough Council has been called on to be open with the public about any plans it has to join with a Surrey council

Bob Lanzer (Con, Pound Hill South & Worth) spoke during a meeting of the governance committee, where members were briefed on government plans for devolution and local government reorganisation.

A White Paper, published in December, proposed a reorganisation of local government which would see county councils replaced with mayoral strategic authorities covering populations of at least 1.5million. District and borough councils would be replaced with a number of unitary authorities covering more than 500,000 people.

In January, leader Michael Jones said ‘exploratory discussions’ were being held with councils on both sides of the Sussex/Surrey border.

Bob Lanzer | Picture: Allan Hutchings Photography

Mr Lanzer described the coming changes as ‘probably the biggest, most seismic event to happen to local government’ in his time as a councillor.

He added: “If we’ve been having talks with other borough and district councils about forming some kind of combination for a unitary council, it would be good to be open about that with the public.

“If we’ve been having talks with Reigate & Banstead, I think it would be appropriate to say so. Not least because some sort of amalgamation with Reigate & Banstead or similar authorities would take us outside the geography of the mayoral authority, which would therefore be a highly significant step and one which our public should be made aware of if we’re having that kind of discussion.”

Mr Jones said there was ‘more speculation than there is material to share’ but he hoped things would ‘crystalise’ in the next fortnight.

Michael Jones | Picture: Jon Rigby

He added: “We’ll have announcements at full council when there have been some developments to report. Because of the nature and pace of how this is all coming forward, it’s still being discussed and nothing has been agreed.”

Siraj Choudhury, the council’s head of governance, people & performance, said all discussions were at a pretty early stage and there would be ‘an appropriate time for when things can be communicated’.

He pointed out that, even before the White Paper was published, discussions had been held with Reigate about the economic strength bought about by Gatwick and how to bring that to the fore.

When it came to the council’s staff, there was praise for the huge amount of work they have taken on to see the government’s plans come to fruition.

Crawley Town Hall. Image: GoogleMaps

But Conservative leader said they were like ‘turkeys working for Christmas’ as the changes were likely to see some of them out of a job.

Mr Choudhury, said: “We’re trying to give a slightly more positive message to our work force in the sense that, where we have looked at councils that have done this and have come to together to form a unitary, some of the examples show that the overall number of staff hasn’t significantly reduced.

“For some roles and some layers of the organisation, there’s some assurance that their roles will still exist, albeit in a different location or in a slightly different structure. So there is some reassurance that we can give to some staff.”

As for the councillors themselves, there has been no confirmation about whether or not the borough elections will go ahead next year.

The unitary elections will be held in 2027, with the new authority going live in 2028. And the mayoral elections will be held in 2026, with the new authority going live in 2027.

One concern raised by councillors was a loss of identity and the need to preserve some of the borough council’s history and legacy. In 2028 it will be 54 years old, having taken over from the Urban District Council in 1974.

Committee chairman Tim Lunnon (Lab, Broadfield) suggested that a town council could be set up in Crawley to keep the identity of the town and its various neighbourhoods clear. Mr Choudhury said it was an option to be explored and some other councils were already doing just that.