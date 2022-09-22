In addition to paying by cash or card, parking can be paid for via a smartphone app, online portal, text or phone call and there is no need to issue a paper ticket.

The MiPermit app can be downloaded to your iOS or Android smartphone or other device at home or you can scan the stickers at the location. You simply enter the vehicle details and the duration of stay and pay.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can purchase a stay up to seven days in advance, extend the parking time without returning to your car and help the environment by not having a printed ticket. Optional reminders of when parking time is running out are also available when using the MiPermit app.

Crawley Borough Council has introduced a new, easy way to park and pay at Crawley Hospital and Orchard Street surface car parks with the MiPermit Pay and Stay cashless parking payment system. Picture by Steve Robards

You can find out more about MiPermit parking at Crawley Borough Council’s paying for car parks page.

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are pleased to be introducing an easier way to pay for parking at Crawley Hospital and Orchard Street surface car park.