Crawley Borough Council: Junior Citizen celebrates 30th year helping children stay safe

The long-running event, held at The Hawth, is organised by Crawley Borough Council for more than 1,500 year 6 students in the town.

Junior Citizen gives children advice on how to safely deal with potential dangers in a fun way using interesting scenarios with the aim of the children retaining the information.

The fortnight long event deals with lots of topics including:

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart (left) and Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement, with children from Seymour Primary School

- Electrical safety

- Public health

- The consequences of crime

- Personal safety

- Fire safety and hoax calls,

- Water safety at the seaside,

- Reducing water use,

- Waste and the environment.

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet Member for Public Protection and Community Engagement, said: “I was delighted to attend Junior Citizen and to see how various organisations are teaching children important practical skills that help them stay safe.

“The interactive sessions also taught children how to be responsible people, respecting the environment of our town. Happy 30th birthday to Junior Citizen and I hope this event will continue for many more years.”

Junior Citizen is supported by a number of partner organisations including West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Luxury Coaches, Crawley Neighbourhood Watch, the Royal National LifeboatM Institute, Southern Water, Crawley Magistrates, UK Power Networks, Sussex Community Rail Partnership, Metrobank and the Probus Club of the Sussex Weald.