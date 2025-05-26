Crawley Borough Council Leader: This year's Crawley Community Awards were as inspirational as ever
Within my first year, we had identified the desirability of Crawley having its own Community Awards. We had seen elsewhere other towns that celebrated their young people's achievements, but while we thought this was very strong, there was so much going on in the Borough that we wanted to widen it out to something entirely more comprehensive.
And so we did, from the inaugural event held at The Hawth in 2016, I could have scarcely dared hope that I would be lucky enough to have been present for all of them and at the tenth this year, but now this time in my role as Council Leader.
The awards have always been great but it is marvellous to see how they have developed. It is truly one of the high points of the year: in turn they can be uplifting, joyful, frequently moving.
There are sometimes stories of overcoming the most overwhelming adversity, others of selfless work over decades by unsung heroes, or notable achievements. Just remember these inspirational people are out there in our own neighbourhoods, and we have as strong and cohesive communities as I have seen anywhere. And these awards are proof of that, if it were needed.
It was an enormous privilege and huge pleasure for me at this event to personally present the Crawley Borough Council Pride of Crawley award to our local paralympians, Jodie Grinham and Katie-George Dunlevy. To see Katie-George's Olympic medals in real life was also an eye opener, they're substantial items!
The awards have been presented from the outset by Duff Eynon, who did so again this year very successfully with his customary accomplished aplomb. I recalled on the night of how it all started, when we were both younger men.
All I can say in finishing is, here's to the next ten annual awards! Their purpose - and their benefit to all - will outlive this council and shows the enduring power of community here in Crawley.