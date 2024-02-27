BREAKING

Crawley Borough Council negotiating with Ministry of Justice over costs after the latter moved out of Goffs Park House

Crawley Borough Council is negotiating with the Ministry of Justice over costs after the latter moved out of Goffs Park House.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 19th century building at the edge of the park had been used as a probation centre but now stands empty.

During a meeting of the full council, Chris Mullins, cabinet member for leisure & well-being, said talks with the MoJ – known as dilapidations negotiations – were taking ‘longer than the council feels is reasonable’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, the building has been put on the market for use as office accommodation.

Most Popular
Goffs Park House. Image: GoogleMapsGoffs Park House. Image: GoogleMaps
Goffs Park House. Image: GoogleMaps

‘Dilapidations’ refers to the condition of a property during its occupancy or when a lease ends and the tenant’s obligations when it comes to maintenance and repairs.

Mr Mullins said: “It’s an ongoing situation. We’re keen to see, in the longer term, success for Goffs Park House – that would be our ambition – but it’s not going to be cheap.

“The state of that house and what’s been presented back to us is going to be quite expensive.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Calling on people to be patient, he added: “We’ve got to look at what financial resources we can acquire for it.

“Even if we get an acceptable agreement with the MoJ in the near future – and I hope we do – that won’t really solve our problems in what might be commercial needs [and] to try to get some sources of income from the house.”

A council spokesman said: “We’re working with the MoJ’s agents and surveyors and negotiations are at an advanced stage.

“It is standard after a long-term lease for a schedule of dilapidations to be drawn up and negotiated.

“The building is currently on the market to let.”

Related topics:Crawley Borough Council