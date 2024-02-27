Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19th century building at the edge of the park had been used as a probation centre but now stands empty.

During a meeting of the full council, Chris Mullins, cabinet member for leisure & well-being, said talks with the MoJ – known as dilapidations negotiations – were taking ‘longer than the council feels is reasonable’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, the building has been put on the market for use as office accommodation.

Goffs Park House. Image: GoogleMaps

‘Dilapidations’ refers to the condition of a property during its occupancy or when a lease ends and the tenant’s obligations when it comes to maintenance and repairs.

Mr Mullins said: “It’s an ongoing situation. We’re keen to see, in the longer term, success for Goffs Park House – that would be our ambition – but it’s not going to be cheap.

“The state of that house and what’s been presented back to us is going to be quite expensive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling on people to be patient, he added: “We’ve got to look at what financial resources we can acquire for it.

“Even if we get an acceptable agreement with the MoJ in the near future – and I hope we do – that won’t really solve our problems in what might be commercial needs [and] to try to get some sources of income from the house.”

A council spokesman said: “We’re working with the MoJ’s agents and surveyors and negotiations are at an advanced stage.

“It is standard after a long-term lease for a schedule of dilapidations to be drawn up and negotiated.