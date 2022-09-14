Crawley Borough Council release update on council services on the day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

For council buildings, the main changes are as follows:

- The Town Hall will be closed all day. Any pre-booked appointments will be rearranged

- K2 Crawley, Bewbush Centre Gym and the Broadfield 3G pitch will be closed all day

In view of Monday, September 19 being declared a national bank holiday for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, many Crawley Borough Council buildings and services will close or operate differently as a mark of respect. Picture by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

- Tilgate Nature Centre will be closed all day

- The Hawth will be closed to the general public all day

- Community centres will be closed

- The Employ Crawley hub will be closed that day and weekly appointments will be rearranged

- Cemeteries will be open for visitors

- The public toilets in the cemeteries and parks will be open on Monday. Other public toilets will be closed (as per usual on a bank holiday)

- All car parks will be open.

There will be no rubbish, recycling and garden waste collection services on Monday, September 19. Collections will run one day late during this week, with Friday’s bins being collected on Saturday, September 24. All collections return to normal on Monday, September 26. Anyone with a bulky waste collection already booked for next week should expect it to happen a day later.

Planned appointments with council services will be rearranged. Emergency housing repairs will go ahead. Other council services that require an emergency response will be dealt with via the out of hours service.

With the Town Hall closed, there are several ways to continue to access council services. You can use my.crawley.gov.uk for access to rubbish and recycling updates for your home, your Council Tax account and Crawley Borough Council’s extensive library of forms.

You can call Crawley Borough Council’s automated payments line on 01293 438312, or visit crawley.gov.uk/payments for details of how to make online payments by debit or credit card, set up direct debits or register for electronic bills.

The government has announced that a minute’s silence will be held across the UK at 8pm on Sunday, September 18.

If you wish to pay your respects, a book of condolence is available to sign in the Town Hall foyer from 9am to 4pm, up to and including Friday, September 16. Additional books of condolence are available to sign at K2 Crawley and The Hawth.

You can leave messages of condolence on Crawley Borough Council’s Facebook page. An online book of condolence is available on the Royal Family’s website at royal.uk/send-message-condolence.

Floral tributes can be left at the bandstand in Memorial Gardens. Please do not leave any candles or lanterns. Flowers will be cleared away the day after Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral. All notes on the tributes will be retained, digitised and stored in the Town Hall. Please remove any wrapping before laying the flowers and dispose of it responsibly.