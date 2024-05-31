Jennifer Millar-Smith. Image: Crawley Borough Council

A by-election has been called following the resignation of Crawley Borough councillor Jennifer Millar-Smith.

Ms Millar-Smith represented the Maidenbower ward for the Conservatives from 2004 until 2012 and then again from 2019.

She will be returning to the United States later this year, where both her children will be attending university.

She said that, with her parents getting older, now was the ‘ideal time’ to make the move.

Her decision to step down comes less than one month after the Tories lost five seats to Labour during the borough elections.

The by-election will be held at the same time as the General Election, Thursday July 4.

So far, five candidates have thrown their names into the ring to be the town’s next MP after Henry Smith’s decision not to seek re-election.

They are:

Zack Ali (Conservative)

Linda Bamieh (Workers Party of Britain)

Tim Charters (Reform UK)

Iain Dickson (Green)

Peter Lamb (Labour)

The deadline for nominations for both elections will be Friday June 7 at 4pm.

The General Election count will be held overnight July 4/5 at K2, with the by-election count being held on the Friday afternoon.

Anyone wishing to vote will need to show photographic ID.

To find out which kind of ID is acceptable- or how to request a Voter Authority Certificate – log on to crawley.gov.uk .

The borough elections, on May 2, saw 111 people turned away from polling stations because they didn’t have any ID.

Of those, 72 returned with the correct ID and were issued with a ballot paper, but 39 did not.