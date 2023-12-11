Crawley council leader 'deeply unhappy' plans for thousands of homes on border remain on Horsham's local plan

The leader of Crawley Borough Council said he was ‘deeply unhappy’ that plans to build thousands of homes on the town’s border are still part of Horsham’s Local Plan.

Michael Jones spoke after details of the draft Plan, which were published earlier this month, included 3,000 homes on land west of Ifield – a number which will increase to 10,000 by the time the massive development is completed.

Mr Jones said: “I am deeply unhappy that Horsham District Council has chosen to continue to mass further housing developments directly on the border of Crawley Borough and remain very concerned about the potential significant impacts of the proposed West of Ifield allocation on Crawley, given the many unanswered questions relating to the infrastructure requirements by Homes England.

“The council has a statutory responsibility to respond to the Horsham DC Local Plan consultation as a neighbouring authority, and we will certainly do so, including a detailed technical response to the West of Ifield proposals, which are a step much too far.”

The Local Plan is due to be put to Horsham councillors this evening (Monday December 11) when they will be asked for approval to put it out to a six-week public consultation.