Crawley's identity needs to be 'strongly retained' during government reform proposals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The leader of Crawley Borough Council has said that the town’s identity needs to be ‘strongly retained’ during local government reforms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government’s English Devolution White Paper, which was published earlier this month, proposes replacing district and borough councils with unitary authorities covering more than 500,000 people.

It also proposes extending combined authorities – those made up of more than one council – across the whole country, serving populations of around 1.5 million people.

Each authority would have a mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea is to devolve – transfer – powers from central government to local authorities.

Michael Jones said the council would look at the proposals and ‘carefully consider their merits’.

He added: “There is an important qualifier in all of the White Paper proposals on reorganisation about place-making and that the arrangements that are made have to be right for the area. We will certainly hold the government to that.

“This is now the council’s opportunity – and through us our residents’ – to have our say on what will come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will approach this with an open mind but a clear desire to ensure that Crawley’s identity is strongly retained within any new arrangements and our importance as a key regional economic centre is recognised and maintained as part of any new structure.”

A spokesman for Mid Sussex District Council said that, while the authority would be ‘carefully considering’ the proposals, its focus remained on providing ‘the very best services we can to the people of Mid Sussex’.

Hypothetically, the whole of Sussex could be governed by three unitary authorities.

Crawley borough has a population of 119,000, Mid Sussex district has 153,000, Chichester district has 126,000, Horsham district has 147,000, Worthing borough has 111,000, Adur district has 64,000, and Arun district has 165,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add that to the 546,000 in East Sussex and that’s a population of just over 1.4million.

But it is early days yet. The government said it would reveal which parts of the country it was prioritising for devolution in due course, with the aim of holding mayoral elections in May 2026.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We welcome the publication of the English Devolution White Paper and will consider how to respond following discussion with neighbouring councils.

“We will not be making any further comment until we have considered the content of the paper and reflected on its implications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our focus remains on delivery of core services to our residents in line with the priorities in Our Council Plan, and it is crucial that the government provides sufficient funding to local authorities, in particular to cover the increased costs to those who provide care to vulnerable adults from changes in the National Living Wage and National Insurance.”