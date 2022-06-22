Crawley's new Town Hall: Why is it called The Create Building? When it be completed?

The building, which started construction in the Spring of 2020, is nearing completion after planning permission was granted in 2018.

But one of our readers contacted us about the building’s new name ‘The Create Building’ – or at least what we thought was the new name!

John Cooban, from Three Bridges, said: “I imagine people in Crawley will appreciate an explanation about the naming of the new Town Hall building, including the consultations leading to this choice. What do you think?”

So we asked the question and a Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: ““The new building is effectively two buildings in one, with two separate entrances.

"The Town Hall remains the Town Hall, covering the bottom 3.5 floors of the building, with access from the south-west corner.

"The signage on the outside of this part the building will shortly be put in place. The top 5.5 floors are Grade A commercial space, which will generate revenue to support council services moving forward.

"This will be known as The Create Building and it has a separate entrance on the west side of the building, where the canopy has recently been put in place. Proposals for naming were developed by the commercial agent for the space, designed to maximise the building’s attractiveness to potential tenants.”

The new Crawley Town Hall

The new building will have: Up to 273 flats (of which 109 will be affordable); A nine-storey building containing a new Town Hall and grade A commercial offices above; A new public square; Public realm improvements; Ground floor commercial space for a restaurant/café; District energy centre.

