Crawter’s Brook joins Crawley’s impressive list of Green Flag parks

This recognition for Crawter’s Brook marks a significant milestone in the park’s transformation from a once-overlooked patch of land into a vibrant, welcoming green space at the heart of the Manor Royal Business District.

Once a neglected area, Crawter’s Brook has been revitalised into a retreat for local workers and a thriving habitat for wildlife. Manor Royal BID secured funding and worked with architects, Allen Scott, to create the ‘People’s Park’ – a public park comprising attractive seated areas, public art and landscaped areas, shared cycle and footpaths, information boards and boardwalks. The park now offers a tranquil space for relaxation and connection with nature. Its role as a biodiversity corridor has also made it an important environmental asset for the town.

As part of marking this positive recognition by the Green Flag judges, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, joined Leader of the Council, Councillor Michael Jones, on a grand tour of each of the six awarded parks in Crawley to congratulate the local parks and patch teams responsible for the hard work and support that has seen these successful results, and for the benefits which are there for all residents and visitors to the borough to enjoy.

Councillor Michael Jones said: “The awarding of Green Flag status to Crawter’s Brook is a remarkable milestone for Crawley. This recognition of our fabulous parks here in Crawley, I believe a record number for our borough this year, underscores our commitment to maintaining high-quality green spaces that benefit both our residents and the local ecosystem.”

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID, commented: “The creation of Crawter’s Brook People’s Park was one of the Manor Royal BID’s first projects, taking a previously neglected unloved area and turning it into a vibrant and well-maintained public space. This award is deserved recognition of both the quality of the space and the way it is managed to successfully balance the needs of both people and nature.”

Tilgate Park celebrates its 23rd consecutive Green Flag, continuing its legacy as one of the town’s most cherished green spaces. Goffs Park and Memorial Gardens have each retained their Green Flag for the 17th year, while Worth Park marks its seventh and Ifield Mill Pond its sixth. These parks reflect the council’s ongoing dedication to providing well-maintained, accessible and beautiful spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our staff who maintain our parks and make them look their best. We are fortunate to have such beautiful parks and green spaces. I’m particularly delighted that Tilgate Park has made it 23 Green Flags in a row – an incredible achievement.”

Worth Park was also awarded Green Heritage Site accreditation further acknowledging the park’s dedication to protecting its rich horticultural history, ensuring that historic planting schemes, architectural features, and landscape design remain safeguarded for future generations.

1 . Contributed Crawter's Brook first Green Flag award Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Tilgate Park Green Flag award Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ifield Millpond Green Flag award Photo: Submitted