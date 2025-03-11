Cyclists in Bognor Regis benefit from new bike repair stations

Four new bike repair stations have been installed around Bognor Regis town centre to support cycling in the town.

The installations were funded by £7,500 from Arun District Council’s allocation of UK Shared Prosperity Funding, after a successful bid from Bognor Regis Town Council. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund was awarded by the previous UK government and is a three-year scheme that runs from 2022-2025, with all local authorities able to spend on local priorities to build pride in place, boost productivity and spread opportunities.

The bike repair stations are located in Hothamton car park, Hotham Park, the Esplanade and Rock Gardens. The funding was secured to promote healthy and active lifestyle choices and encourage active tourism.

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said: “It’s great to see the bike repair stations installed and being used by cyclists. This will encourage greener travel choices in the town and really boost cycling infrastructure locally.”

Councillor Claire Needs, Mayor of Bognor Regis, said: “We were delighted to be in receipt of this funding which has allowed us to further improve the leisure facilities in Bognor Regis with the provision of four outdoor public bike repair stations. These have been strategically located throughout the town and can also be used for buggies and wheelchairs with inflatable tyres, or skateboards and scooters. These amenities will support residents and visitors choosing low carbon transport options, such as cycling, and reduce the environmental impact of Bognor Regis. Providing easily accessible infrastructure will encourage our community to embrace healthy and active lifestyles as they enjoy the open spaces that Bognor Regis has on offer.”

The stations have already proved a popular addition to the public realm and have been a welcome sight to those in need. Local resident Ali Ayling recently came across one of the stations on the promenade, and said “used it yesterday as my back tyres had gone down a bit. It has a pump, and all sorts of tools attached and can be used for scooters, prams, bikes - anything with a tyre. It's lovely to see positive help for Bognor, especially for the disabled as I'd been struggling with my tyres being low. Thank you Bognor, I for one give it a thumbs up.”