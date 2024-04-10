Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans to build two four-bedroom homes on land at Boreham House, Rudgwick, had already undergone a number of changes before coming back to the planning committee on Tuesday (April 9).

The latest changes were given a unanimous thumbs-down on the grounds that they would result in harm to the health – and potential loss – of oak trees on the site.

Officers recommended the application for approval and were happy with changes such as the enclosure of air source heat pumps to reduce noise, amendments to the drainage system, and moving the access to the site further away from one of the trees.

But councillors and members of the public spoke out of concern for some of the six oaks which have been on the site longer than Boreham House itself.

Paul Kornycky, of the Rudgwick Preservation Society, did not believe that proposals to build one of the homes 2m south of its original plot would be enough to protect the roots of one of the oaks.

He said: “That’s still well within the 9-metre radius of [the tree’s] root protection area – and worse, with trench foundations involving mechanical diggers.”

Sue Kornycky, of Rudgwick Parish Council, agreed, pointing out that the council’s tree officer had previously said the use of trench foundations ‘would result in substantial root severance’ that would impact the health and life-span of the oak.

Richard Landeryou (Con, Rudgwick) said: “The trees don’t just screen the new front garden development but also are already a significant part of Rudgwick’s landscape and have been so for many years.

“The oak trees pre-date Boreham House itself and, if left to their own devices, would live for up to 1,000 years.”

The council received 23 letters objecting to the changes.

The applicant can appeal the decision to refuse the changes or they can go ahead with the development including the last set of amendments, which were approved in February 2023.

Following the meeting, Mr Kornycky said: “It was good that all councillors came to the unanimous decision that it was unacceptable to excavate foundations within the root protection areas of majestic oak trees, when it was totally avoidable.”