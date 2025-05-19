Worthing Borough Council revealed on Friday (May 16) that it closed the seafront Grafton multi-storey car park with immediate effect.

"This is to carry out urgent investigations into its condition," a council spokesperson said.

"The car park, off Marine Parade, is more than 60 years old and has required heavy investment in repairs and maintenance in recent years to keep it open and safe.

"The council carries out full structural surveys of the car park every six months so that it can monitor the effect of the elements on its frame. More frequent visual inspections are also done, as well as strength checks on small areas."

Photos taken over the weekend show the site has been fenced off and the public are asked to stay well clear.

One warning notice reads: “Danger, unsafe structure; no entry; authorised personnel only; these premises are under 24-hour CCTV surveillance, images may be monitored for the purposes of crime prevention.”

The council said that the 'age of the building combined with its location' means that some of the concrete inside the car park is 'failing'.

"Recent inspections have revealed that some sections of concrete are in a poorer condition than expected," the spokesperson added.

"For that reason, the council needs to carry out urgent investigation work and review the findings to determine how best to ensure that Grafton is safe to use.

"Public safety is the council’s priority so it has immediately closed the whole car park to prevent there being any potential risk to people using it, following advice from independent consulting structural engineers."

The council confirmed the closure 'does not affect' Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Level 1 or 'any of the other nearby shops or flats'.

There is also 'no danger to the main structure of the car park'.

